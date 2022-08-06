News

Buhari mourns ex-IGP, Balogun

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family, friends and associates of former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mustapha Balogun over his demise. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari also mourned with the Nigeria Police Force, an institution Balogun spent the better part of his life serving. The President recalled that Tafa Balogun, during his tenure as IGP, did his utmost to ensure that the police performed its statutory responsibilities under a democratic dispensation; and his penchant for boosting the morale of officers and men in the Force has been acknowledged by those who served under him. He then prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigerian embassy debunks claims of shortage of passports

Posted on Author Isioma Madike

The Embassy of Nigeria in Rome, Italy, has debunked claims in recent publications by some national newspapers in which a Nigerian resident claimed that of the three million registered Nigerians in Italy, 1.5 million needed passports.   The publications had alleged that: “One of the problems we are facing as Nigerians living in Italy is […]
News

Xi had opportunity to urge Putin to pursue Ukraine diplomacy in meeting -US official

Posted on Author Reporter

  A meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing should have been an opportunity for China to encourage Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine, the U.S. State Department’s top diplomat for East Asia, Daniel Kritenbrink, said on Friday. Such an approach is what the world expects from “responsible powers,” Kritenbrink told […]

Nnamdi Kanu )
News Top Stories

S’East govs opt for political solutions to Kanu’s case

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

The South East Governors’ Forum has opted for political solutions to resolving the violence in the region resulting from the detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The group has decided to meet with the Federal Government over Kanu, who is being tried before Justice Binta Nyako of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica