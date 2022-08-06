Buhari mourns ex-IGP, Balogun

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family, friends and associates of former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mustapha Balogun over his demise. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari also mourned with the Nigeria Police Force, an institution Balogun spent the better part of his life serving. The President recalled that Tafa Balogun, during his tenure as IGP, did his utmost to ensure that the police performed its statutory responsibilities under a democratic dispensation; and his penchant for boosting the morale of officers and men in the Force has been acknowledged by those who served under him. He then prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed.

