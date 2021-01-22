Sports

Buhari mourns ex-Super Eagles goalkeeper, Joe Erico

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Thursday, mourned a former Nigeria senior team goalkeeper, Joe Erico, who died earlier in the day. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, titled “Joe Erico: President Buhari commiserates with family, NFF over the death of Joe Erico,” the President said he was saddened to learn of Erico’s death.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari is saddened to learn of the passing of former Nigeria senior team goalkeeper and one-time assistant coach of the Super Eagles, Joe Erico. “Commiserating with the family of the legendary player and tactician, as well as the Nigeria Football Federation, the President avers that the nation will forever remember him for his tireless devotion to duty, ensuring victory for Nigeria when it mattered most in football. “President Buhari believes that Coach Erico’s guidance as a veteran would have availed much for the Nigerian football community, but it pleased his Maker to call him home at such a time.

“The President prays almighty God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and divine comfort for family, friends, associates, and everyone who came in contact with the talented sportsman.” Born Joseph Bassey Eric in the Odukpani local government area in what is today known as Cross River State, Erico belonged to the cast of the very best goalkeepers in the history of Nigeria’s senior team, and served at the same period as the revered Emmanuel Okala and Eyo Essien.

He made his debut for then Green Eagles in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Zambia in Lagos in July 1973 (which Nigeria won 3-2), and then kept goal in all of Nigeria’s six matches at the 1976 Africa Cup of Nations in Ethiopia, where the Eagles finished third – the first time Nigeria would win a medal at the AFCON.

