News

Buhari mourns first northern Professor of veterinary medicine

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of the first professor of veterinary medicine in Northern Nigeria and a former chairman of Bida Local Government Area in Niger State, Prof. Shehu Bida. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President extended heartfelt condolences to the family of Bida, the government and people of Niger State, the Etsu Nupe and the academic community, on the death of one of Nigeria’s leading scholars in the field of sciences.

