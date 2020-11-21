Buhari mourns first northern Professor of veterinary medicine

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of the first professor of veterinary medicine in Northern Nigeria and a former chairman of Bida Local Government Area in Niger State, Prof. Shehu Bida. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President extended heartfelt condolences to the family of Bida, the government and people of Niger State, the Etsu Nupe and the academic community, on the death of one of Nigeria’s leading scholars in the field of sciences.
Related Articles
FG tasks workers on value addition to governance
The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi –Esan, yesterday said the Federal Government was making huge investments in human capital development in order to empower civil servants to create more value for sustainable governance in the country. The head of service, who urged workers to see their employment as a privileged position […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Sanwo-Olu: Those behind Lekki shootings would be punished
…to make CCTV Footage available to Judicial Panel The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday said that the Federal and Lagos State Government would ensure that anyone found culpable in last Tuesday’s shooting at the Lekki Toll Plaza would be held accountable for their actions. Speaking during an interview session on Becky Anderson’s Connect […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Southern Kaduna: Pastor, 16-year-old girl among11 Christians murdered
A 16-year-old girl, a father of nine children, and a church pastor were among latest 11 Christians killed by Muslim Fulani extremists last week in the southern part of the Kaduna state of Nigeria. Morning Star News (MSN) reports on Tuesday, the Islamic militants attacked the Unguwan Gankon village, killing 16-year-old Takama Paul and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)