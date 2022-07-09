News

Buhari mourns former Japanese PM, Abe

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated Thursday in the course of electioneering campaign. The President, in a release issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, extended heartfelt condolences to the family of Abe and to the Government and people of Japan in the wake of his gruesome assassination. The President joined all Japanese in mourning the loss of the country’s longest serving Prime Minister and outstanding leader, assuring his family of the prayers and thoughts of all Nigerians. Buhari recalled that Abe will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to strengthening trade and investment between Africa and Japan through various initiatives and partnerships, using the instrumentality of Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD).

 

