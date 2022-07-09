Buhari mourns former Japanese PM, Abe

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated Thursday in the course of electioneering campaign. The President, in a release issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, extended heartfelt condolences to the family of Abe and to the Government and people of Japan in the wake of his gruesome assassination. The President joined all Japanese in mourning the loss of the country’s longest serving Prime Minister and outstanding leader, assuring his family of the prayers and thoughts of all Nigerians. Buhari recalled that Abe will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to strengthening trade and investment between Africa and Japan through various initiatives and partnerships, using the instrumentality of Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD).
Related Articles
Ekiti Guber: IGP deploys 5 APCs, 4 helicopters, drones, other operational assets
As part of measures to deny political thugs and other troublemakers freedom of action during Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered the deployment of adequate police personnel and other operational assets. The deployment will include conventional police officers, Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter-terrorism Unit (CTU), Special […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Invest in Nigeria to boost devt, Osinbajo urges investors
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has urged local and international investors to leverage available opportunities created by the government to invest in the country. Osinbajo, who doubles as the Chairman, National Council on Privatisation (NCP), said this in his keynote address on Tuesday at the one-day investors’ webinar organised by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Imo: Residents task governor on waste management, security
Residents of Imo State have called on the state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to strengthen the cleanliness mechanism of the state through effective waste management, tackle security and ensure the safety of lives and property of the people of the state. This was as the people urged the governor to call officials of Owerri […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)