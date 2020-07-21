News

Buhari mourns late political associate, Isa-Funtua

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday received with deep sadness information on the passing of his longtime friend and associate, Malam Isma’ila Isa Funtua, who was Life Patron of the International Press Institute and Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN).
In a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President condoled with family members, government and people of Katsina State, and all associates of the former President of NPAN, especially the media industry, on the loss, describing him as “greatly admired and respected’’.
Buhari believed the demise of the publisher and businessman had created a huge gap as Malam Funtua consistently stood by him in his political journey.
The President prayed to Allah for repose of Malam Funtua’s soul, and to grant the family strength and fortitude to bear the loss.

