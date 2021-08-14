Buhari mourns losses to floods in Niger Republic

President Muhammadu Buhari has coNdoled with President Mohammed Bazoum, government and people of Niger Republic over devastating floods that have left many dead and affected homes. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said losses reported from Niger Republic in the last two days were very vast and disturbing, while also taking note of flooding in many parts of the world, including some states in Nigeria. The President affirmed that natural disasters are symptoms of climate change which all countries, including Nigeria, have committed to taking measures to prevent the adverse effects. Buhari prayed for all the departed souls and affected families.

