News

Buhari mourns losses to floods in Niger Republic

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comments Off on Buhari mourns losses to floods in Niger Republic

President Muhammadu Buhari has coNdoled with President Mohammed Bazoum, government and people of Niger Republic over devastating floods that have left many dead and affected homes. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said losses reported from Niger Republic in the last two days were very vast and disturbing, while also taking note of flooding in many parts of the world, including some states in Nigeria. The President affirmed that natural disasters are symptoms of climate change which all countries, including Nigeria, have committed to taking measures to prevent the adverse effects. Buhari prayed for all the departed souls and affected families.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Cosmetology key to enduring beauty- Skin therapist, Mimi Whyte-Femi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Being beautiful may have little or none to do with external influences. In fact the Urban Dictionary describes “beauty” as “every person’s face without makeup”, adding, “ Many believe that when you constantly wear make up, it masks your natural beauty”. But in a recent interview, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Skin Therapy […]
News Top Stories

We need to understanding not tolerate one another, Sultan

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Saad Abubakar II, has advised that for lasting peace to prevail in the country, that Nigerians need to understand not tolerate one another. He gave this charged yesterday in Kano at the inauguration of a new group, ‘Inter Tribal Traditional Leaders Association of Nigeria.’ The Sultan said that the greatest […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Lagos places 14 countries on watch list

Posted on Author Apollonia Adeyemi and Muritala Ayinla

…says Saudi Arabia returnees, others to observe 7-day isolation …investigates 3 blood clotting cases In a bid to urgently check the possible outbreak of a third wave of COVID- 19, the Lagos State government has said that it has placed 14 countries on its watch list, saying passengers from the identified countries will be closely […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica