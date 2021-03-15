News Top Stories

Buhari mourns Nwodo, says deceased understood how to bring people together

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the death of the patriarch of the Nwodo’s family in Enugu, Dr. Joe Nwodo.

 

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari joined the Government and people of Enugu State, the Royal Family and friends in mourning the loss of a truly remarkable Nigerian and one of the strongest voices on unity in diversity.

 

”Dr Nwodo played a crucial role in shaping the political landscape of the country in the nineties and in the murky waters of politics, he clearly understood what it means to bring people together and inspire them to give their best,” the President said.

 

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort for family members including former Governor Okwesilieze Nwodo of Enugu State, the immediate past President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo and their sister, Valerie Janet Azinge; and all who admired his disposition to cooperation, reconciliation and justice, as integral parts of nation building.

