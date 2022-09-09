News

Buhari mourns Queen Elizabeth II

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari received with immense sadness news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth ll of the United Kingdom.

In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, late Thursday night, the President was quoted to have said: “My family and I, and the more than 200 million Nigerians have learned with immense sadness of the passing of the Queen and the end of her unique and wonderful 70 year reign. Her late Majesty was the only British Sovereign known to 90 percent of our population.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and the entire Commonwealth as we join the entire world in mourning her loss.

“The story of modern Nigeria will never be complete without a chapter on Queen Elizabeth ll, a towering global personality and an outstanding leader. She dedicated her life to making her nation, the Commonwealth and the entire world a better place.”

He welcomed His Majesty’s ascension to the throne in line with tradition and prayed King Charles III’s reign would witness “the continuing robust and sisterly relations between our two nations”.

 

News

Death toll in Benue strange disease hits 20

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

At least two more deaths have been recorded and many other victims of the strange disease ravaging Epeilo in Otukpa communities, Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State, have been recorded. This brought to 20, the number of people reported to have died of the disease.     The state government last week announced that […]
News

Ganduje, Modu-Sheriff, Stanbic MD, others condole with Abiodun over father’s death

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Governor Abdullah Ganduje of Kano State, former governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu- Sheriff and the Group Managing Director of Stanbic Bank, Demola Sogunle, on Saturday, visited the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, to commiserate with him over the death of his father, Pa Emmanuel Abiodun. Speaking at the Iperu-Remo residence of the governor, […]
News

Sylva: Nigeria faces high price, lack of investment in gas

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Nigeria is facing a double blow from high price of imported gas for cooking and lack of investment in the oil industry. The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said that lack of fund was the major obstacle to investment in oil globally, saying that it had been difficult to cut greenhouse gas […]

