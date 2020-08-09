Buhari mourns Rabi’u, Admiral Olumide

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed profound grief over the passing away of renowned Kano businessman, Alhaji Shehu Rabi’u, from the Isyaku Rabi’u clan.

In separate condolence messages to the Isyaku Rabiu family and Abdulsamad Rabiu, Chairman and CEO of BUA Group, who is a nephew of the deceased, the President paid tribute to Alhaji Shehu for his immense contribution in the field of manufacturing and business development.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman Malam Garba Shehu, the President described the late Alhaji Shehu as “an institution in his field,” and wished him Allah’s mercy.

The President has also condoled with family and friends of former Federal Commissioner for Works, Rear Admiral Olufemi Olumide, who served meritoriously in the military rising to the peak of his career as a Naval officer before retirement.

Buhari commiserated with professional colleagues of the former minister, and Igbobi College Old Boys Association, urging them to find comfort in the good works of the deceased, noting that he played a strategic role in infrastructure development across the country as a trained Mechanical Engineer.

As one of the pioneers of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, and an engineer that attended many special courses at home and abroad, the President believed the rich experiences and knowledge of Rear Admiral Olumide will be sorely missed.

