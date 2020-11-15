News

Buhari mourns RMAFC federal commissioner, Kokori

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on the death of Hon. Suleiman Kokori Abdul, Federal Commissioner representing Kogi State in the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

 

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President also commiserated with the Chairman and members of the Commission on the demise of the Federal Commissioner, who was sworn in June, 2019

 

. As a home-bred politician and former member representing Okene/Ogori- Magogo Constituency in the sixth National Assembly (2007-2011), President Buhari averred that Abdul understood the place of dedication and compassion in public service; and this earned him admiration and respect in politics as well as among his people.

 

The President recognized the contributions of the late Federal Commissioner to the administrations drive to mobilise revenue from the non-oil sector, and hoped that his dedication to duty will continue to inspire the work of the RMAFC.

