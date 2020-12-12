News

Buhari mourns U.S envoy, Nsofor, calls him man of rare courage

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the death of the outgoing Nigerian Ambassador to the United States of America (USA), Justice Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor. According to a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President commiserated with the family, friends and associates.

In a telephone call to Jane, the widow of the retired justice in New York yesterday, the President described Nsofor as “an outstanding judge of rare courage and truth who is not afraid to give justice to whom justice is due.”

Apparently referring to the 2003 presidential election during which Justice Nsofor delivered a minority judgment as a member of the Election Appeal Panel in favour of Gen. Buhari as candidate of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), the President said the country will miss people with such exemplary pedigree.

