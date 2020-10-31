Buhari mourns victims of Enugu crash involving school pupils

Ugwuanyi commiserates with children’s families

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the gruesome vehicle accident in Mgbowu, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, in which scores of people died, most of them school pupils. Similarly, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday expressed the deepest commiserations of the state government to the families of the school children from Awgu Local Government Area, who died and those who sustained injuries in a fatal road accident that occurred in the council area.

In a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President condoled with families and kith and kin of the dead, praying that God will grant them succour, and spare the country of such tragedies in future. He also commiserated with the Catholic Church of Awgu, which runs Presentation Nursery and Primary School that the pupils attended, and the Enugu State government. He enjoined vehicle owners to ensure roadworthiness, as initial reports attributed the accident to brake-failure by the truck involved.

Meanwhile, Ugwuanyi, in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Chidi Aroh, said the governor received with sadness the news of the unfortunate accident. He also commiserated with the Catholic Bishop of Awgu Diocese, His Lordship, Most Reverend John Okoye, the Chairman and good people of Awgu LGA, over the tragic incident.

Aroh said that the governor assured the good people of the Awgu LGA of the solidarity and support of the state government and directed the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ikechukwu E. Obi and the council chairman, Pedro Nwankwo, to take all appropriate and necessary actions regarding the incident. In another development Ugwuanyi also directed the immediate deployment of the staff of the Enugu State Traffic Management Authority (ESTMA) to manage traffic in Enugu Capital Territory.

There has been traffic gridlock in the state capital as a result of last week’s untoward actions of hoodlums and miscreants who hijacked the #EndSARS protests to cause mayhem and destroy both public and private properties, including the traffic lights. Conveying the governor’s directive, the commissioner added: “His Excellency has directed the Honourbale Commissioner, Enugu State Ministry of Transport to forthwith deploy all staff of the Enugu State Traffic Management Authority (ESTMA) in all the major roads within the Enugu Capital Territory to ensure free and orderly flow of traffic.”

The directive, according to Aroh, “is to ensure immediate restoration of normalcy in the traffic situation in the Capital Territory, which has become chaotic since the unfortunate disruption of activities by miscreants and hoodlums who hijacked the otherwise peaceful #ENDSARS Protests”.

