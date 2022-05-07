News

Buhari mourns victims of Katsina boat mishap

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief as several people were feared dead after a boat sank in Mai’aduwa Local Government Area of Katsina State. In a reaction to the incident as reported on Wednesday, President Buhari, in a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said he was extremely pained by capsizing of the boat, carrying mostly children on Sallah celebrations, saying, “my thoughts are with the bereaved families.

“Right now, rescue operations by the State Government and National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, are ongoing at the site of the tragedy, hoping to rescue missing passengers. “NIWA has been directed to provide more life jackets to the communities in the areas. I pray for the repose of the deceased and for the safety of everyone on board.” The President warned against use of rickety boats, overloading and none use of life jackets which have been associated with frequent boat mishaps in the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Zamfara APC backs Buni

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

The new executive of Zamfara State All Progressives Congress (APC) has told Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni that they are satisfied with his leadership style and ready to support him as chairman of the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC). A statement by its spokesman, Yusuf Idris- Gusau, said yesterday that the state APC […]
News

Ilorin Emir inaugurates Central Mosque library

Posted on Author Our Reporters

THE Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has inaugurated the ultramodern library of the Ilorin Juma’at Central Mosque, Ilorin, Kwara State. The library comprises conventional and e-library sections. Speaking at a brief ceremony, conducted in compliance with COVID-19 protocols, Sulu-Gambari expressed delight over the building of the library within the central mosque complex. The Emir, […]
News

Ohanaeze, Umahi to Igbo businessmen: Invest in South-East

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, ABAKALIKI

Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Chairman South- East Governors’ Forum, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday called on people of the zone to invest in the region.   Ohanaeze President, Chief Nnia Nwodo and Umahi spoke in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital during Ebonyi Business forum and signing of business agreement with Chief Executive Officers of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica