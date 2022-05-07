Buhari mourns victims of Katsina boat mishap

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief as several people were feared dead after a boat sank in Mai’aduwa Local Government Area of Katsina State. In a reaction to the incident as reported on Wednesday, President Buhari, in a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said he was extremely pained by capsizing of the boat, carrying mostly children on Sallah celebrations, saying, “my thoughts are with the bereaved families.

“Right now, rescue operations by the State Government and National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, are ongoing at the site of the tragedy, hoping to rescue missing passengers. “NIWA has been directed to provide more life jackets to the communities in the areas. I pray for the repose of the deceased and for the safety of everyone on board.” The President warned against use of rickety boats, overloading and none use of life jackets which have been associated with frequent boat mishaps in the country.

