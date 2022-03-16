Buhari mourns Zambian ex-President, Banda

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to the Government and people of Zambia over the passing of the former President, Rupiah Bwezani Banda, 85. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari commiserated with the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, over the loss, urging approximation of the footprints of the former leader, starting with his service as a career diplomat, vice president, acting president, before leading the country between 2008 and 2011. Most remarkably, the President noted the stewardship and statesmanship of Banda, who handed over power in 2011, and also guided a peaceful transition in the country in 2021, urging leaders and citizens to always allow democracy to win. As the great African leader goes home to a final resting place on March 17, the President urged more prayers for God’s comforting arms on his family and friends, while praying for the repose of his soul.

