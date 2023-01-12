News

Buhari: Multi-party democracy better than military rule

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted that multiparty democracy remains the best system of government compared to others, including military rule. The President made this submission yesterday while hosting a delegation of the Universal Peace Federation, according to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina.

Why wondering why some African countries were still descending into the abyss of unconstitutional change of government, he said: “I thought we had finally put that behind us.” On the Peace Summit being planned for Abuja to bring all African countries together before the end of this administration, the President pledged Nigeria’s support, “relative to resources, to help in stabilizing neighboring countries.” Decrying the problems in the Sahel belt of the continent, Buhari lamented that it was of great concern, as it affected both agriculture and businesses negatively.

He described the interest of Universal Peace Federation Africa in the continent as “quite genuine,” saying he was very pleased at the development. Dr Katherine Rigney, Chairperson of the Federation in Africa, and Dr Thomas Walsh, Chairman Universal Peace Federation International, said they believed the forthcoming summit in Nigeria “will top them all,” having held similar meetings in the past in Niger Republic, Senegal, Sao Tome and Principe, South Africa, among others. During the Abuja Summit, Buhari would be given the Leadership and Good Governance Award, “as appreciation of the fantastic results you’ve brought to Nigeria, and a celebration of your anti-corruption credentials.”

 

Our Reporters

