Buhari-must -go rally: Tension as police clash with protesters in Abuja

…Sowore allegedly shot by police
There was palpable tension in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) yesterday when a group of protesters stormed the popular Unity Fountain for a proposed Buhari-Must-Go Rally.
The group, led by the Convener of #RevolutionNow and former Presidential Candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) Omoyele Sowore, was resisted by a detachment of heavily armed police officers who blocked the entrance to the Fountain. Abuja Unity Fountain, over the years, had been a civic space where both anti and pro-government groups, as well as rights activists gather for rallies.
However, since the onset of Buhari’s second tenure, the place was put under serious restrictions and surveillance by security operatives.