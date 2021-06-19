News

Buhari must use last two years to shore up legacy –Ex-governor, Ebri

As Nigerians celebrate the 20 years of democratic governance, the former governor of Cross River State, Clement Ebri has said that President Muhammadu Buhari should use the last two years of his administration to do more. Ebri who commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) six years in office, said that the country is more of a civilian rule and not democratic governance.

The former Cross River State governor in his assessment of democratic governance said: “The last two decades of democratic governance have witnessed more of civil rule than democracy. Owing to partisan interests, we have witnessed very little progress in the strengthening of democratic institutions by successive governments. Elections are won essentially by those who have the capacity to compromise the institutions of state.

The saddest part is that even where change is contemplated, every attempt is made by the incumbent government to limit its impact and delay its execution in order to shortchange the electorate. Only a full blown electoral reform, complete with electronic voting can salvage our dear country from doom.’’ On APC contributions to the political space, he said: “The last six years have witnessed a flurry of attempts to keep the ship of state afloat but the results have been slow in coming. There have however, been significant improvements in a few sectors but more needs to be done in the last two years of the present administration to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians. President Buhari must devote the last two years of his tenure to reduce want, anger, pain and conflict in the polity.”

