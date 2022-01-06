Buhari: My successor may be eliminated if named

President Muhammadu Buhari, last night, made a startling statement, hinting that the person likely to replace him in Aso Rock may be “eliminated” if he was to mention the name. Buhari, who was fielding questions in an exclusive interview with Channels Television, also expressed his readiness to sign the 2021 Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law once the members of the National Assembly remove the compulsory provision mandating all political parties to use direct primary to elect candidates for elections.

The President, however, said such changes must include the addition of consensus candidates, indirect primary options to the mode of selecting a candidate for an election, as against the initial direct mode as the only option to conduct primaries by political parties.

However, when asked about his likely successor in 2023, Buhari said the person he wants to succeed him in 2023 might be eliminated if he names him now. Asked if he has a favourite among those eyeing the presidency in 2023, Buhari said he would rather keep the name of the person to himself, saying he may be eliminated before 2023.

“I wouldn‘t (mention the name of my favourite successor) because he may be eliminated if I do. I better keep that a secret,” Buhari said. President Buhari also spoke extensively on other issues of concern in the country. The President had refused to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill over the inclusion of direct primary as the only mode of electing candidates for elections.

In a letter informing the National Assembly of his rejection of the Bill, the President complained that the provision was against the constitutions of the parties that indicate that primaries should be conducted either directly or indirectly. But explaining his reasons for turning back the bill, he said: “All I said (is that) there should be options. We must not insist that it has to be direct; it should be consensus and indirect.

“There should be options, you can’t dictate to people and say you are doing democracy. Give them other options so they can make a choice,” he told his interviewers. On the restructuring of the country, the President expressed reservation, stating that there are several definitions and interests around it, adding that apostles of restructuring of the country should define the concept because it is too broad. He said: “Do they want more states? If they want, they should look at the map of Nigeria and to whose expense? “I was having a problem with the people of the South East.

They said they wanted six states like the other geopolitical zones. I said go and look at the map and see how many of the existing states would contribute to the new state. That was the last I heard from them.” While highlighting the master-servant relationship between states and the local governments as one of the reasons why state policing may not be feasible in the country for now, he expressed fears that state governors were most likely to abuse the system.

“State police is not an option. Find out the relationship between local government and the governors. Is the third tier of government getting what they are supposed to get constitutionally? Let the people in the local government tell you the truth, the fight between local governments and the governor.” Asked by his interviewers if he was aware of the numbers of Nigerians who found it difficult to feed under his administration, the president answered in the affirmative.

“I’m absolutely aware of it, but like I said, look at the vast population of Nigerians, only 2.5 per cent of the land revenue is being cultivated. We realised this rather too late, but we have to go back to the land (agriculture).” He, however, advised Nigerians to leverage the opportunity that agriculture offers in order to find a lasting solution to the current economic quagmire.

Speaking on the state of electricity in the country, the President said he is not happy with the nation’s capacity of electricity production, adding: “I am not because I identify that no country can develop without infrastructure and infrastructure means road, rail and power.” Shedding more light on why the electricity supply is yet to be stable in the country, he averred that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is 100% government-owned, but lamented the Distribution Companies (DisCos) whichis government inherited. He said the owners of the Discos bought them based on geo-political zones, rather than merit.

He added: “The people that own them (DisCos), who are they? They are not electrical engineers, they don’t have money, it is just a political favour. “To remove a system and reintroduce one is no joke. Luckily, we have the TCN and that is the transmission. If we can get our technology right, we will cut the cost of transmission and the likelihood of sabotaging the lines and so on.” On the travails of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Buhari said he would not interfere in judicial matters, saying that Kanu’s case is with the judiciary.

He said: “We have given him the opportunity to defend himself in our system, not to be abusing us from abroad as if he is not a Nigerian. “Nigerians know that I don’t interfere with the judiciary, but for those saying he should be released, no, we will not release him. But there is a possibility of a political solution if the people behave themselves, but you can’t go to a foreign country and keep on sending incorrect economic and security problems against your country, thinking that you will never have to account for what you have been doing.”

The President also vowed to flush out criminals ravaging the North-West region, saying his government has already taken steps in that direction. “So, I think the only language they understand –we have discussed it thoroughly with the law enforcement agencies, the security chiefs, the Inspector General of Police – is to go after them; the terrorists. We labelled them terrorists, we are going to deal with them as such.” The President restated his administration’s commitment to bringing back cattle grazing routes as a way of resolving clashes between herders and farmers.

He said he has had personal discussions with the agriculture minister to bring back the cattle grazing routes in place during the First Republic, mainly in Northern Nigeria. When asked to give one sentence or two on what readily comes to his mind on some teasers, he spoke on the youths and the need to use their education and exposure to improve themselves and not see them as tickets to depend on the government. “I wish when they go to school, when they work hard, when they earn their degree, they don’t do it thinking that the government must give them jobs,” he noted.

