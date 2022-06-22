Buhari names Amaechi, Akpabio, Onu, others’ replacements

rotimi amaechi ameachi
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday nominated seven people for screening and confirmation by the Senate for appointment as ministers. They are to replace the ministers who resigned their positions to contest the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential, governorship and senatorial primaries respectively. The ministerial nominees are Umana Okon Umana (Akwa Ibom), Henry Ikechukwu Iko (Abia), Ademola Adegoroye (Ondo), Odum Odi (Rivers), Goodluck Nnana Opia (Imo), Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub (Kano) and Joseph Ukama (Ebonyi).

They will replace former ministers Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation), Ogbonnaya Onu (Science and Technology), Godswill Akpabio (Niger Delta Affairs), Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba (ex-Minister of State for Education), Uche Ogar (Mines and Steel Development) and Tayo Alasoadura (ex-Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs). Senate President Ahmad Lawan read Buhari’s letter of request on the floor of the upper house of parliament on Tuesday. The President said his request was in accordance with the provisions of Section 147 subsection 2 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

 

