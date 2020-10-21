News

Buhari names Odujinrin Part-time NACA Board Chair

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Senator Oladipo Olusoga Odujinrin (MFR), as Part-Time Board Chairman of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) for an initial term of four years. The appointment takes effect from October 6, 2020.

Before his appointment, Senator Odujinrin has been a member of the Board of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS in 2018. He was elevated to the position of Acting Board Chairman when the former Chairman of the Agency, Dame Pauline Tallen was appointed the Minister of the Federal Republic.

Odujinrin holds a Laws degree (LL.B) from the University of Lagos and a Master of Laws LL.M from Harvard Law School Massachusetts, USA.
An accomplished lawyer, politician, and philanthropist, Senator Oladipo Olusoga Odujinrinn has served the nation in various capacities.

He was the Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 1983. Besides, he headed many public institutions in different capacities including Chairman Nigerian General Insurance Company Limited (1967-68) Chairman, Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa from April 2013-2015. He was also the Chairman of, Association of Plastics Manufacturers in Nigeria (APMIN) as well as a member of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Board from 2005 to 2007.

The Senator, a recipient of the National Honour of the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR), also served as a member of the 2015 Presidential Inauguration Planning Accommodation Sub-Committee.
He has held various political positions and has been a member of the Ogun State Governor’s Elders Advisory Council from 2019 to date.
The Board Chairman of NACA is a professional member of the Nigerian Bar Association, Associate Member, American Bar Association as well as member, International Bar Association.

His passion for giving back to society has been his motivation for setting up philanthropic organisations and participating in many community development initiatives.
He is the founder of Senator Dipo Odujinrin Foundation (SENDOF) and chairs the Tosin Anibaba Memorial Fund (TAMFUND). The distinguished senator is married and is blessed with children and grandchildren.

