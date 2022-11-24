News Top Stories

Buhari names Onochie NDDC Board Chairman

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of his Special Adviser on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, as the substantive Chairman of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Buhari’s letter, which was read at plenary by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, also nominated 15 others as members of the Board.

Other board members are Dimgba Erugba State representative (Abia, South-East); Dr Ene Wilcox (Akwa Ibom, State Representative, South-South); Dr Pius Odudu (Edo, South- South); Hon. Gbenga Odegba (Ondo, South-West) and Engr. Anthony Ekene (Imo, South-East). Also on the board list are Mr. Onyekachi Dimgba (Rivers, South-South); Alhaji Mohammed Kabi- ru Abubakar (Zonal Representative, Nasarawa); Professor Tallen Mamma, SAN (North-East Representative, Adamawa); Sodique Sani (North-West, Zonal Representative); General Charles Ehigie Airhiavbere (Rtd) (Executive Director of Finance) and Charles Ogunmola (Executive Director Project, South-West).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Kalu condoles with Coscharis’ boss over wife’s demise

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the Founder and President of Cosharis Group of Companies, Dr. Cosmas Maduka over the demise of his wife, Mrs Charity Maduka.   Describing the deceased as a virtuous woman and strong pillar of support to the womenfolk, Kalu […]
News

Health workers plan solidarity strike with ASUU, others

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Disturbed over the prolonged strike by university based unions leading to closure of public tertiary institutions since February, the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), has disclosed plans to down tools should the government refuse to resolve all issues that would allow students return to school soon.   A statement signed by the […]
News

Abia community protests imposition of monarch

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Residents of Umuokpo Amairi na abuo autonomous community in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State have protested against exclusion of their ‘King-elect’, Chief Micah Ohajuru from the list of royal fathers due to be given staff of office by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.   The protesters, who took to the Aba-Ikot Ekpene Highway to showcase […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica