Buhari names railway stations after Osinbajo, Tinubu, Soyinka, others

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, named railway stations along the Lagos- Ibadan and the Warri/ Ajaokuta/Itakpe corridors after some prominent Nigerians.

 

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who disclosed this in Abuja, said the stations were named after “deserving citizens” who have contributed to the development and progress of the country.

 

In a statement issued by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Eric Ojiekwe, the Minister stated the Apapa Station has been named after former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; the Abeokuta Station named after Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, while the Ajaokuta Station was named after Olusola Saraki, the late father of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

 

Similarly, the Ebute Metta Station has been named after another former Governor of Lagos State, Mobolaji Johnson ; Agege Station, Babatunde Fashola; Agbado Station, Lateef Jakande; Kajola Station, Yemi Osinbajo; Papalanto Station, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti ; Olodo Station, Segun Osoba and Micheal Ibru, Opara Station. Others include: Ladoka Akintola (Omio-Adio Station); ObafemiAwolowo(IbadanStation); Alex Ekwueme (Operation Control Centre); Adamu Attah (Itakpe Station); Augustus Aikhomu (Itogbo Station); George Innih (Agenebode Station); Anthony Enahoro (Uromi Station); Tom Ikimi (Ekehen Station); Samuel Ogbemudia (Igbanke Station); David Ejoor (Abraka Station); Alfred Rewane (Ujevwu Station) and Mike Akhigbe (Railway Village, Agbor).

 

The Federal Government had earlier named the Agbor railway station in Delta State, after former President, Goodluck Jonathan, who hails from the region.

