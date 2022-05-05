News

Buhari, NASS urged to intervene delayed $1.2bn mining investment

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

An Abuja-based businessman Chief Moses Ayom, has called for the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly, over the delayed take off of $1.2 billion mining investment in the country. Ayom, who is the owner of Granite and Marble, said the deal for the mining investment was signed with China’s SBM in 2016, the same day with that of Dangote fertilizer plant. He regretted that more than seven years after the agreement was signed, the mining project was yet to been activated.

He blamed this on “some corporate crisis and struggle over ownership,” noting that Aliko Dangote’s factory has since been commissioned as the second largest fertilizer blending plant by the president. Ayom recalled that the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) who witnessed the agreement with the Chinese company, failed to release the approved grant given to his company for the take off. According to him, the mining processing plant, which is to be established in Abuja, “has more potentials of employing more Nigerians across the nation especially in the northern part of Nigeria and reduce banditry, kidnapping and all forms of negative vices.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Again, bandits attack Niger community

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…as 15 feared drowned fleeing   Armed bandits on Saturday evening launched another attack on Gurmana Ward, Shiroro Local Government Area, Niger State.   Sunday Telegraph learnt that over 15 people were feared to have drowned in River Kaduna, as they tried to escape from the bandits’ attack.   Sources said that the bandits were […]
News Top Stories

Anambra guber: INEC may disqualify APGA

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

…party didn’t indicate date for primary   The leadership crisis in the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) might affect the party’s participation in the November 6 Anambra governorship election. APGA, which is the ruling party in the state, is factionalised between Victor Oye and Jude Okeke. Oye, who Okeke claimed to have suspended and removed […]
News

Diri: Oporoma road to be completed during my administration

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday restated that he would break the jinx that Oporoma being a Local Government Area headquarters without access road under his administration. The governor, who promised that his administration would construct the bridge to Oporoma, assured the people that funds would not be a problem to complete the project given […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica