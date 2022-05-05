Buhari, NASS urged to intervene delayed $1.2bn mining investment

An Abuja-based businessman Chief Moses Ayom, has called for the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly, over the delayed take off of $1.2 billion mining investment in the country. Ayom, who is the owner of Granite and Marble, said the deal for the mining investment was signed with China’s SBM in 2016, the same day with that of Dangote fertilizer plant. He regretted that more than seven years after the agreement was signed, the mining project was yet to been activated.

He blamed this on “some corporate crisis and struggle over ownership,” noting that Aliko Dangote’s factory has since been commissioned as the second largest fertilizer blending plant by the president. Ayom recalled that the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) who witnessed the agreement with the Chinese company, failed to release the approved grant given to his company for the take off. According to him, the mining processing plant, which is to be established in Abuja, “has more potentials of employing more Nigerians across the nation especially in the northern part of Nigeria and reduce banditry, kidnapping and all forms of negative vices.

