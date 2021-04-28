News Top Stories

Buhari needs cooperation, understanding to fight insecurity, says Tinubu

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

I’ve come to tell President the truth -Zulum

National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari needs the cooperation and understanding of the people to fight insecurity in the country. The APC chieftain said this on Monday night after a meeting with the President in his residence in Aso Rock, alongside the former party National Chairman, Bisi Akande and the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum. Asked what the President needed from Nigerians to provide effective security, Tinubu, who said they came to exchange views with Buhari, said “Cooperation, understanding and determination.

Effective security, effective information. There is no president who will want his country in chaos. Have you seen one? Point one to me. There is no one that will want his citizens exposed to banditry and danger. “There’s no president or leader that will want his na-tion fractured by tribalism, religious differences and all that. It calls for serious management and serious evaluation and dialogue once in a while.” On the way forward in resolving the nation’s security crises, Tinubu said the people must come together, adding: “The welfare of our people is extremely important. And yes, every nation will go through these curves and difficult times.

How we communicate it to the people, what are the areas to help make it easier for people to bear, those are ideas on how to be able to change the leadership of the country.” Asked about the chances of the APC retaining power in 2023, Tinubu said even though he wouldn’t want to predict that, “the chances are as bright as a midnight star.”

Borno State Governor, in his comments, said he was in the Villa to tell the President the truth about the security situation in his state and the North-East region. While bemoaning the latest terrorist attacks which led to the death of many soldiers in the state, Zulum noted that the situation was pathetic, emphasizing the need for support to help the area get rid of insurgents.

He regretted that hundreds of people have fled their homes rendering many towns deserted in the region. He said: “In Borno, particularly, Brigade headquarters was attacked; many soldiers, men and officers of the Nigerian Army were killed.

Let me use this opportunity to extend my condolences to the families of the deceased. God, in His infinite wisdom, forgive them. “I think it is my own responsibility to come and say the truth to Mr. President; let him know what is going on in the entire Northeast sub region. “I think there is the need for us to get support for us to succeed in this war against insurgents. It’s very pathetic. A few days ago, Damasak was attacked, hundreds of people started fleeing Damasak and now Geidam is almost deserted, many people have left Geidam.” On the cause of the continued deteriorating security situation in the Northeast, Zulum said: “I think the military is yet to receive some of the equipment that they have ordered for.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Court grants Adoke permission to travel for medical check up

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday granted permission to a former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke (SAN), to travel for medical check-up at the United Arab Emirate (UAE). Recall that Adoke had fled to the UAE shortly after leaving office in 2015. He consequently returned to […]
News

Gunmen kidnap business mogul in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Four armed men in the early hours of yesterday kidnapped a Makurdi-based business mogul, Chief Isaac Akinkunmi, who is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tito Group of companies, at the New GRA, near Kanshio, a suburb area of Makurdi metropolis, Benue State. Saturday Telegraph gathered that he was abducted around 1:30 am at his […]
News Top Stories

Sanwo-Olu signs N1.163trn 2021 budget into law

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday hit the ground running with the signing of 2021 Appropriation Bill recently passed by the state’s House of Assembly into law, saying the task of rebuilding Lagos has begun. The governor presented the budget size of N1.55trillion, christened the “Budget of Rekindled Hope” but he assented to N1.163trillion […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica