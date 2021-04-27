Buhari needs cooperation, understanding to fight insecurity, says Tinubu

…I’ve come to tell the President the truth – Zulum

National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari needs the cooperation and understanding of the people in order to fight insecurity in the country.

The APC chieftain said this on Monday night after a meeting with the President in his residence in Aso Rock, alongside the former party National Chairman, Bisi Akande and the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum.

Asked what the President needed from Nigerians to provide effective security, Tinubu, who said they came to exchange views with Buhari, said: “Cooperation, understanding and determination. Effective security, effective information. There is no president who will want his country in chaos. Have you seen one? Point one to me. There is no one that will want his citizens exposed to banditry and danger.

“There’s no president or leader that will want his nation fractured by tribalism, religious differences and all that. It calls for serious management and serious evaluation and dialogue once in a while.”

On the way forward in resolving the nation’s security crises, Tinubu said the people must come together adding: “The welfare of our people is extremely important. And yes, every nation will go through this curves and difficult times. How we communicate it to the people, what are the areas to help make it easier for people to bear, those are ideas on how to be able to change the leadership of the country.”

Asked about the chance of the APC retaining power in 2023, Tinubu said even though he wouldn’t want to predict that, but “the chances are as bright as a midnight star.”

The Borno State governor, in his comments, said he was in the Villa to tell the President the truth about the security situation in his state and the North-east region.

While bemoaning the latest terrorist attacks, which led to the death of many soldiers in the state, Zulum noted that the situation was pathetic emphasizing the need for support to help the area get rid of insurgents.

He regretted that hundreds of people have fled their homes rendering many towns deserted in the region.

Like this: Like Loading...