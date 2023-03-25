News Top Stories

Buhari never said he won’t handover toTinubu — Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has denied the insinuation that President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he would not hand over power to the winner of the recently conducted Presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima. This came as it said that the Transition Panel put in place by the Buhari’s administration to work out the logistics of seamless handover of power has been working assiduously on the matter. A release by a Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in response to a publication credited to Sahara Reporters wrote: ‘‘The Presidency wishes to denounce as outrageous and fake, and condemns the fake news brigade for attributing a false quote to President Muhammadu Buhari and circulating it.

“How can you vigorously campaign for somebody, vote for him and then say you won’t hand over to him? This beggar’s belief “The situation of the Sahara Reporters is pretty pathetic since their ownership is politically partisan in today’s politics, in fact a loser in the presidential election. Instead of talking about issues, they repeatedly sell lies in the hope that people believe them as truth. “The government is already in transition phase. The Transition Committee, made up of representatives of the outgoing administration and the incoming one is meeting on an almost daily basis planning the handover to the Tinubu/ Shettima administration.

“Thirteen committees as offshoots of the main committee, some, to arrange military drills and pulling out of President Buhari, are either all at work or soon to be. So far, everything is going very well and there is no indication of any hitches. ‘‘As for the President, the Daura community has begun their preparations to receive their son back after the successful administration of the country for two terms of eight years. He, for his part, is eager to return home to enjoy his retirement.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Court stops Giadom from acting as APC national chairman

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has stopped Chief Victor Giadom from operating as the acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). eputy national secretary of the APC had through the court assumed office as acting national chairman following the Court of Appeal’s judgement upholding the suspension of […]
News Top Stories

Buhari approves deployment of technology to fight insecurity in S’East

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the deployment of technology to combat insecurity in the South East. This was disclosed by the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, in an interaction with newsmen after a closed door meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa yesterday. Thanking the President for approving the conversion of the Federal Medical […]
News

I did not order Senate to remove Section 84 (12) of Electoral Act, Buhari tells Court

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday told a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that he did not order the Senate to remove the contentious section 84 (12) from the amended Electoral Act 2022. Contrary to the claims of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a suit instituted against him and 12 others on the Electoral Act, […]

