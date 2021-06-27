News

Buhari: Niger Delta Avengers’ threat of sabotage curious after meeting with INC

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as curious the recent threats and demands by the Niger Delta Avengers two days after his meeting with the leadership of the Ijaw National Congress (INC) at the Presidential Villa.

 

 

Buhari had met with the leadership of the Niger Delta and the INC last Thursday where he addressed issues raised by the group especially around restructuring, constitution of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) amongst others.

 

Apparently unsatisfied with the outcome of the meeting, the Avengers were widely reported Sunday to have threatened to embark on economic sabotage through bombing of critical oil and gas installations unless certain demands, including development of the Niger Delta, and restructuring of the federation, were met.

In a release tagged the President’s response to the Avengers threats, Buhari spokesman, Femi Adesina, stated: “It is, however, curious that the threat was coming less than 48 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari met with the leadership of the Niger Delta and Ijaw National Congress (INC), at the Presidential Villa, and the germane issues had been responded to, especially call for restructuring of the Federation, and the inauguration of a Board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).”

 

He reproduced the President’s speech read to the leadership of the Niger-Delta and the INC led by Professor Benjamin Okaba.

 

According to him, Buhari’s response to the 10-point demand by the Niger Delta leaders rendered “any sabre-rattling rather unnecessary.”

 

In the speech, Buhari had told the leaders that the government was addressing the challenge of environmental degradation assuring that the issue of oil spillage would be adequately addressed.

 

Responding to demands for the constitution of the NDDC Board, the President assured that his government would do that immediately the reports of the on-going forensic audit of the corporation are submitted to him.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

APC suspends Tinubu’s in-law, Osinbajo’s aide, 9 others

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has slammed an indefinite suspension on Senator Babafemi Ojudu, and 10 other prominent members of the party in Ekiti State. Ojudu, who is the Special Adviser on Political Matters to the President, Office of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and other affected members, were sanctioned over alleged insubordination to party order, […]
News

Falana seeks justice for 16-year-old rape victim

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

A gender-based group under the aegis of Women Empowerment and Legal Aid headed by wife of Lagos lawyer and human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), Funmi, has petitioned the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Babatubde Mobayo over an alleged rape of a 16 -year old girl in the state. The group through its Chairperson, Funmi […]
News

Trailer set ablaze after crushing 7 in Anambra

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

It was a black Saturday in Awka Anambra state capital when a trailer carrying cows lost control at Kwata junction and rammed into a stretch of nine vehicles at the traffic light killing at least seven persons. Apparently angered by the incident some youths and commercial bus operators in the area descend on the trailer […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica