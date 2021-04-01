News

Buhari: Niger Republic coup unacceptable

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the attempted coup in Niger Republic insisting such was unacceptable to the international community. Buhari’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, quoted the President to have told the incumbent Nigerien President, Mahamadou Issoufou, that “any illegal effort to depose a democratically elected government is not only despicable, but also unacceptable to democratic governments around the world.”

Buhari told Issoufou that “the international community is hostile to the change of government by violent and unconstitutional means. It is utterly naive to attempt the removal of an elected government by force. “Military political adventurers should respect the will of the people and respect constitutional order.

I’m particularly concerned about the negative impact of coups on African stability, peace and progress. “Nigeria cannot be indifferent to these dangers to Africa. Coups are out of fashion and the involvement of the military in violent change of government is doing more harm than good to Africa”, the President added. He urged African leaders to “remain united against coups under whatever guise or form,” warning coup plotters to learn lesson from history on theconsequencesof instability caused by violent takeover of governments. The President also used the occasion to congratulate the President-elect Mohamed Bazoum on his election victory and the outgoing President’s commitment to orderly and peaceful transfer of power.

