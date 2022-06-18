Buhari: Nigeria’ ll adopt long term strategy to cut down on use of fossil fuels

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria would adopt long term low-emissions development strategy to cut down on the use of fossil fuels in the country. The President also disclosed that the government has set a target of 2050 for the elimination of kerosine lighting, increased bus transits and reduction in burning of crop residues. Buhari said this yesterday in a virtual meeting, hosted by President Joe Biden of the United States, on Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate Change (MEF). According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari told the meeting that he approved Nigeria’s Sustainable Energy for All Action Agenda in 2016, which has a target of almost tripling generation capacity in the next decade, to reach a total of 30 Gigawatt by 2030. According to him, 30 per cent of it would be generated from renewable resources, with almost half of this provided by medium and large hydro. “The Clean Energy Transport Scheme in major Nigerian cities involves the introduction of compressed natural gas for buses in public transport,” he said.

The President further noted that the country was aware that its heavy dependence on fossil fuel make the nation vulnerable in a world that has a target to reduce or even eliminate fossil fuel as a key driver of the global economy, noting that a number of countries were already setting bans on the sale of oil consuming Internal Combustion Engine vehicles.

He explained that the Long-Term Low-Emissions Development Strategy provides Nigeria the pathway to carefully assess the opportunities that might arise in terms of a cleaner, more dynamic, and more sustainable growth model. According to him, achieving a climate-neutral economy by 2050 would require progressively phasing out or profoundly changing the country’s carbon- intensive industries, which would be particularly challenging and require a well-managed transition through effective visioning and full financial support from partners.

