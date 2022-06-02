Buhari: Nigeria ready to host global conference on tourism, others

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Madrid, Spain expressed the readiness of Nigeria to host the first ever Global Conference on Tourism, Culture and the Creative Industry in November this year in a conducive environment. Speaking during a visit to the headquarters of the United Nations World Trade Organization (UNWTO) in the Spanish capital at the beginning of his State Visit to the country, Buhari described the granting of the hosting rights as a “further proof of Nigeria’s support for the vision of the organisation and also an affirmation of the confidence reposed in our country by your organisation.” According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President noted that the event would provide yet another opportunity for the country to showcase its tourism and creative industry to the whole world. He added that the conference would also afford the country an opportunity to extend her warm hospitality to the world and introduce the country’s leisure and business sectors to potential investors.

