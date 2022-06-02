Buhari: Nigeria ready to host global conference on tourism, others

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Madrid, Spain expressed the readiness of Nigeria to host the first ever Global Conference on Tourism, Culture and the Creative Industry in November this year in a conducive environment. Speaking during a visit to the headquarters of the United Nations World Trade Organization (UNWTO) in the Spanish capital at the beginning of his State Visit to the country, Buhari described the granting of the hosting rights as a “further proof of Nigeria’s support for the vision of the organisation and also an affirmation of the confidence reposed in our country by your organisation.” According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President noted that the event would provide yet another opportunity for the country to showcase its tourism and creative industry to the whole world. He added that the conference would also afford the country an opportunity to extend her warm hospitality to the world and introduce the country’s leisure and business sectors to potential investors.
Related Articles
Court jails businessmen for producing substandard oil
Justice Oluremi Oguntiyinbo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted two businessmen, Uche Johnson and Kingsley Meteke, for producing and distributing substandard engine oil. The duo were convicted for the alleged offence after admitting guilt following their arraignment by the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON). Each of them was sentenced to two years […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari appeals for return of Nigeria’s artefacts abroad
President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to nations, institutions and bodies to return Nigeria’s artefacts in their possession. This appeal came on the heels of the return of two important Nigerian artefacts to the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, on Saturday from the University of Cambridge and University of Aberdeen after 125 years of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Obasanjo rejects appeal to return to PDP
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has rejected a request from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for him to return to the party. Obasanjo said on Saturday that nothing can make him return to the party. He made this known when the National Chairman of PDP, Iyorchia Ayu led four former governors and members of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)