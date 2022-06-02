News

Buhari: Nigeria ready to host global conference on tourism, others

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Madrid, Spain expressed the readiness of Nigeria to host the first ever Global Conference on Tourism, Culture and the Creative Industry in November this year in a conducive environment. Speaking during a visit to the headquarters of the United Nations World Trade Organization (UNWTO) in the Spanish capital at the beginning of his State Visit to the country, Buhari described the granting of the hosting rights as a “further proof of Nigeria’s support for the vision of the organisation and also an affirmation of the confidence reposed in our country by your organisation.” According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President noted that the event would provide yet another opportunity for the country to showcase its tourism and creative industry to the whole world. He added that the conference would also afford the country an opportunity to extend her warm hospitality to the world and introduce the country’s leisure and business sectors to potential investors.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Court jails businessmen for producing substandard oil

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Oluremi Oguntiyinbo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted two businessmen, Uche Johnson and Kingsley Meteke, for producing and distributing substandard engine oil. The duo were convicted for the alleged offence after admitting guilt following their arraignment by the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON). Each of them was sentenced to two years […]
News

Buhari appeals for return of Nigeria’s artefacts abroad

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to nations, institutions and bodies to return Nigeria’s artefacts in their possession.   This appeal came on the heels of the return of two important Nigerian artefacts to the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, on Saturday from the University of Cambridge and University of Aberdeen after 125 years of […]
News

Obasanjo rejects appeal to return to PDP

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has rejected a request from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for him to return to the party. Obasanjo said on Saturday that nothing can make him return to the party. He made this known when the National Chairman of PDP, Iyorchia Ayu led four former governors and members of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica