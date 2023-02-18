News

Buhari: Nigeria ready to host secretariat of Sahel Climate Fund

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that Nigeria was ready to host the Secretariat of the Sahel Climate Fund including equipping and provision of accommodation to the management staff of the Fund. The President made the pledge yesterday in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopia capital at 2nd Heads of State and Government of Sahel Region Climate Commission (SRCC) during the 36th AU Summit. According to a release by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mallam Garba Shehu, Buhari said as an active member of the Commission, Nigeria would support the operationalisation of the secretariat toward effective implementation of climate change activities in the region.
The “Sahel Climate Fund” is the financial body of the SRCC.

The body is one of the three climate Commissions for Africa created in Marrakech, Morocco in 2016 at the summit of African Heads of State and Government, organised at the initiative of King of Morocco, on the sidelines of the 22nd Conference of the Parties (COP22) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Buhari expressed concern that the availability and access to funds for implementation of climate change activities, especially adaptation, remain major problems for the African region. He therefore, described the Fund as an additional financial resource which was adequate and predictable for implementation of the requirements of the Climate Change Convention and the Paris Agreement.

 

Our Reporters

