News

Buhari: Nigeria ready to host secretariat of Sahel Climate Fund

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledge that Nigeria was ready to host the Secretariat of the Sahel Climate Fund including equipping and provision of accommodation to the management staff of the Fund.
The President made this pledge Friday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia at 2bd Heads of State and Government of Sahel Region Climate Commission (SRCC) during the 36th AU Summit.
According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said as an active member of the Commission, Nigeria would support the operationalisation of the secretariat toward effective implementation of climate change activities in the region.
The “Sahel Climate Fund” is the financial body of the SRCC.
The body is one of the three climate Commissions for Africa created in Marrakech, Morocco in 2016 at the Summit of African Heads of State and Government, organised at the initiative of King of Morocco, on the sidelines of the 22nd Conference of the Parties (COP22) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC PCC backs El-Rufai on Villa ‘elements’ working against Tinubu

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has thrown its weight behind the governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai on Villa “elements” working against the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. However, the PCC said that this should not be misconstrued by the opposition parties, as if the governor was referring to […]
News

Experts charge Nigerian media to hold govt accountable

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Mass Communication scholars have charged the Nigerian media to intensify its effort in holding government at all levels accountable. The experts said the media need to step up its role in enforcing accountability in the country. Speaking at a 3-day town hall meeting organised by the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Professor Abigail Ogwezzy Ndisika […]
News Top Stories

Police confirm attack on Enugu INEC office, death of officer

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma and Onyekachi Eze

The police yesterday confirmed the attack on the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Amechi Awkunanaw in the Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State by people suspected to be members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) on Sunday.   The Commissioner of Police, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica