Buhari: Nigeria ready to host secretariat of Sahel Climate Fund

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledge that Nigeria was ready to host the Secretariat of the Sahel Climate Fund including equipping and provision of accommodation to the management staff of the Fund.

The President made this pledge Friday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia at 2bd Heads of State and Government of Sahel Region Climate Commission (SRCC) during the 36th AU Summit.

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said as an active member of the Commission, Nigeria would support the operationalisation of the secretariat toward effective implementation of climate change activities in the region.

The “Sahel Climate Fund” is the financial body of the SRCC.

The body is one of the three climate Commissions for Africa created in Marrakech, Morocco in 2016 at the Summit of African Heads of State and Government, organised at the initiative of King of Morocco, on the sidelines of the 22nd Conference of the Parties (COP22) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

