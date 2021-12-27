News

Buhari: Nigeria to emerge leading sugar producer, okays $73m, 10,000 hectares

President Muhammadu Buhari commenced the week under review with the inauguration of a $73 million intervention fund for irrigation to boost the sugar backward integration programme aimed at making Nigeria a leading sugar producing country in Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that to actualise this dream, an agreement between the Federal Government and the operators of the sugar backward integration programme was also signed on December 21, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Speaking at the event, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, who represented President Buhari, said: “This morning I represented the President at the formal commissioning of a presidential project on irrigation infrastructure.

“The intervention is the setting up of a $73 million intervention fund for irrigation, for operators of the sugar backward intervention programme. “The goal is to support the development of irrigation infrastructure on 10,000 hectares of sugar plantations located in six sites in Numan (Adamawa State), Sumti (Niger State), Lafiagi (Kwara), Bacita (Kwara) as well as in Toto and Tunga, both in Nasarawa State. “The Central Bank of Nigeria is also involved in the provision of required funding for the project as well.”

 

