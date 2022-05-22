Buhari: Nigeria, UAE to extend bilateral ties on security, counter-terrorism

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his determination to do more to ensure the growth and intensification of the strategic partnership between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). According to his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari in a short interaction with the new UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyah, in Abu Dhabi, expressed the hope that under Sheikh Mohamed, the two countries would continue to actively champion a vision of sustainable security, strengthen counterterrorism cooperation, facilitate trade and investment, and promote prosperity and development. The President had also during the condolence visit to the Presidential Palace on Friday, expressed his condolences and that of Nigeria on the demise of the late President Sheikh Khalifah and congratulated the new President on his election. “In the seven years of the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency, the two countries have actively conducted bilateral dialogues leading to several agreements and Memoranda of Understanding that have paved the way for further cooperation, mutual understanding and progress in many aspects of their bilateral relations,” Shehu said.

