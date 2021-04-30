Buhari: Nigeria, Zambia to explore areas of collaboration

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that Nigeria and Zambia would explore areas of collaboration for the good of the people and benefit of the African continent. The President gave this assurance yesterday at the State House, Abuja, while receiving a Special Envoy of His Excellency, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, according to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina. The Special Envoy, Hon. Joseph Malanji, Zambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, thanked Nigeria for her “big brother role in ECOWAS and the African continent,” stressing that “equity is when strong ones strengthen the weak ones.”

