Buhari: Nigeria’ll back neighbours to fight terrorism

President Muhammmadu Buhari has assured that Nigeria will stand by her neighbours in the fight against terrorism In a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President gave this assurance while sympathising with Niger Republic over a massacre in Tillabei region of that country Buhari condemned the horrific attack on a convoy returning from a weekly market in Niger Republic’s Tillaberi region in which many citizens were killed, expressing his condolences to families of victims and all citizens of the neighbouring country. He strongly denounced the heinous attack, declaring that Nigeria will continue to stand by all its neighbours in the fight against terrorism. The President noted that the mass killings underscored the enormous security challenges facing Niger Republic as they prepare to inaugurate their new President, Mohamed Bazoum, and indeed the entire sub-Saharan region which needed to work more closely to end the scourge of terror. Armed men in South- Western Niger intercepted a convoy returning from a weekly market and attacked a nearby village in the Tillaberi region, which is near the border with Mali and Burkina Faso.
