Buhari: Nigeria’ll continue to play expected role in Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday assured the international community that Nigeria would continue to play her expected roles not only in the West-African sub-region but in African continent in general.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President stated this at the State House, Abuja, during a meeting with former President of Mali and first Chairman, African Union Commission, Prof. Alpha Oumar Konare, who came to discuss the current political situation in his country as well as issues in West Africa and Africa.

The Nigerian leader commended Konare for his continued interest in the affairs of West Africa and the continent.

