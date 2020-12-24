News Top Stories

Buhari: Nigeria’ll continue to play expected role in Africa

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday assured the international community that Nigeria would continue to play    her expected roles not only in the West-African sub-region but in African continent in general.

 

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President stated this at the State House, Abuja, during a meeting with former President of Mali and first Chairman, African Union Commission, Prof. Alpha Oumar Konare, who came to discuss the current political situation in his country as well as issues in West Africa and Africa.

 

The Nigerian leader commended Konare for his continued interest in the affairs of West Africa and the continent.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Former ThisDay editor releases new book on Nigeria @60

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Last Sunday, former Society Editor of ThisDay Newspapers, Lanre Alfred, released his book: ‘Nigeria @60: Foremost Nigerians in the Last 60years’; before a colourful assemblage of the Nigerian media and high society. The all-colour, all-gloss book, which has been widely hailed by many prominent Nigerians as a worthwhile educative and historical work, is published by […]
News Top Stories

FG: No WAEC for Nigerian students this year

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Final year secondary school students in Nigeria won’t participate in the forthcoming West African Examination Council(WAEC) examinations, the Federal Government has declared. The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Wednesday after the week’s virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, also said there is no date for school […]
News Top Stories

FG makes NIN mandatory for SIM registration

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Samson Akintaro Sequel to its earlier directive to the mobile network operators to suspend sales and registration of new SIMs, the Federal Government has further directed that all subscribers in the country must provide valid National Identification Number (NIN) to update their SIM registration records.   The submission of NIN by subscribers, the government said, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: