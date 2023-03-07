Buhari: Nigeria’ll strengthen existing relations with Iran

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Iran of the readiness of Nigeria to strengthen existing relations with the Islamic Republic. Buhari said this during a courtesy call on him by the Iranian Vice President, Mohsen Mansouri, on the sidelines of the United Nations Summit taking place in Doha, the capital city of the State of Qatar. According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari said: “I have interacted with Iranians over many years, especially when I was the Petroleum Minister and understand the country and its people. “I, therefore welcome the strengthening of relations between our countries, as we have complementarities, especially in energy production.” The President also told his guest about the recent election in Nigeria and the fact that a new President would be taking over in less than three months.
