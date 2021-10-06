Buhari: Nigeria’ll support efforts to propagate stability, peace in Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that Nigeria would support all efforts geared at propagating peace in Africa.

The President gave this assurance, yesterday, at a bi-lateral meeting with the President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President told the Sudanese leader that Nigeria would extend a helping hand to his country towards political and economic stability.

He equally assured that Nigeria would fully support all efforts to bring long-term stability and prosperity to the African continent. ‘‘Nigeria will contribute its quota as much as possible to the development of South Sudan. Take us into confidence and ask us what we can do,’’ he said.

Stressing the need for cooperation among developing countries, the Nigerian leader said with investments in education, improved economy, and healthcare, things would surely improve.

On the situation in Guinea and Mali, Buhari reiter ated that African leaders must support efforts geared towards the return of democracy in the countries. He expressed concerns that as long as Libya remained unstable, the proliferation of arms and the problems in the Sahel would continue.

In his remarks, the Sudanese leader, who acknowledged Nigeria’s leadership role in Africa, appreciated the country’s effort in the liberation struggle of South Sudan.

Buhari and Kiir were among several African leaders that attended the inauguration ceremony of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia for a second five-year term in office.

