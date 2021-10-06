News Top Stories

Buhari: Nigeria’ll support efforts to propagate stability, peace in Africa

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJA Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that Nigeria would support all efforts geared at propagating peace in Africa.

 

The President gave this assurance, yesterday, at a bi-lateral meeting with the President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

 

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President told the Sudanese leader that Nigeria would extend a helping hand to his country towards political and economic stability.

 

He equally assured that Nigeria would fully support all efforts to bring long-term stability and prosperity to the African continent. ‘‘Nigeria will contribute its quota as much as possible to the development of South Sudan. Take us into confidence and ask us what we can do,’’ he said.

 

Stressing the need for cooperation among developing countries, the Nigerian leader said with investments in education, improved economy, and healthcare, things would surely improve.

 

On the situation in Guinea and Mali, Buhari reiter  ated that African leaders must support efforts geared towards the return of democracy in the countries. He expressed concerns that as long as Libya remained unstable, the proliferation of arms and the problems in the Sahel would continue.

 

In his remarks, the Sudanese leader, who acknowledged Nigeria’s leadership role in Africa, appreciated the country’s effort in the liberation struggle of South Sudan.

 

Buhari and Kiir were among several African leaders that attended the inauguration ceremony of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia for a second five-year term in office.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NSE rebounds with N50bn gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Activities on the Nigerian equities market closed positive yesterday, reversing two days of negative sentiments following gains recorded by blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index and market capitalisation, rose by 0.23 per cent as market sentiments returned to gaining streaks following investors’ sustained optimism on undervalued stocks. Consequently, […]
News

Australia posts biggest one-day rise in coronavirus cases in two months

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australia’s second most populous state deployed ambulances and mobile test centres in a coronavirus testing blitz as the country recorded the biggest daily rise in cases in two months. Victoria state said 33 people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, marking nine days of double digit new cases in the state. […]
News

Ex-Kaduna gov, Balarabe Musa, laid to rest

Posted on Author Reporter

  The remains of Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa, second Republic Governor of Kaduna State, have been laid to rest in Kaduna. The burial was preceded by a funeral prayer led by Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, at Sultan Bello Central Mosque, Kaduna The Sultan Bello Mosque open ground was filled with people from within and outside the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica