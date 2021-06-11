Buhari: Nigerians are very forgetful — those accused of corruption still win elections

…says administration hasn’t done very badly

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigerians are forgetful, considering that persons accused of corrupt practices still win elections.

He stated this on Friday in an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Buhari, who noted that he has been at the forefront of the fight against corruption since his days in the army, added that democracy has provided an excuse for corrupt persons to still find relevance within political settings.

“When I was a bit younger, in uniform, when I came, I arrested president, vice-president, governors, ministers, commissioners, and put them under restriction or detention, and told them they are guilty until they can prove themselves innocent. Now, this is opposite – democratic system, as people would like to believe,” he sad.

“We put investigation panels, virtually based on the present geopolitical zones. For those who held positions and because it was a law for people to declare their assets when they become governors or ministers or commissioners or head of security agencies, they were investigated. Those that cannot explain the extra resources they have in terms of assets and in the banks were asked to surrender. Eventually, I was arrested and detained, and they were given back their loot. So, this is Nigeria.

“Nigerians, I think, are very forgetful. I’m very pleased that the majority of Nigerians think that this administration, under the circumstances, are doing their best. But people who misappropriated funds, a lot of them were elected members whether at the state or federal level. And their base still values them.

“You can accuse them or even try to prove that when they were elected or in ministries, that they had only one house, but now they have several in Abuja or Lagos. Really, if you try to work out their legitimate salaries, vis-à-vis their expenditure, you will be embarrassed.”

Meanwhile, the President has insisted his administration has “not done very badly”, since it came in 2015.

The president asked Nigerians to be fair to his administration in making judgement, adding that people should consider what was being produced in terms of crude before his administration came in.

“I want Nigerians to be fair to this administration. They should reflect seriously on the time we came in, especially to relatively north-east and south-south,” he said.

