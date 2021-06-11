Top Stories

Buhari: Nigerians are very forgetful — those accused of corruption still win elections

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…says administration hasn’t done very badly

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigerians are forgetful, considering that persons accused of corrupt practices still win elections.
He stated this on Friday in an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).
Buhari, who noted that he has been at the forefront of the fight against corruption since his days in the army, added that democracy has provided an excuse for corrupt persons to still find relevance within political settings.
“When I was a bit younger, in uniform, when I came, I arrested president, vice-president, governors, ministers, commissioners, and put them under restriction or detention, and told them they are guilty until they can prove themselves innocent. Now, this is opposite – democratic system, as people would like to believe,” he sad.
“We put investigation panels, virtually based on the present geopolitical zones. For those who held positions and because it was a law for people to declare their assets when they become governors or ministers or commissioners or head of security agencies, they were investigated. Those that cannot explain the extra resources they have in terms of assets and in the banks were asked to surrender. Eventually, I was arrested and detained, and they were given back their loot. So, this is Nigeria.
“Nigerians, I think, are very forgetful. I’m very pleased that the majority of Nigerians think that this administration, under the circumstances, are doing their best. But people who misappropriated funds, a lot of them were elected members whether at the state or federal level. And their base still values them.
“You can accuse them or even try to prove that when they were elected or in ministries, that they had only one house, but now they have several in Abuja or Lagos. Really, if you try to work out their legitimate salaries, vis-à-vis their expenditure, you will be embarrassed.”
Meanwhile, the President has insisted his administration has “not done very badly”, since it came in 2015.
The president asked Nigerians to be fair to his administration in making judgement, adding that people should consider what was being produced in terms of crude before his administration came in.
“I want Nigerians to be fair to this administration. They should reflect seriously on the time we came in, especially to relatively north-east and south-south,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Eminent Nigerians: How #EndSARS crisis can be resolved

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede and Regina Otokpa

Some eminent Nigerians under the auspices of Concerned Nigerians have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take immediate steps to address the widening trust deficit between the government and the President on the one hand, and the Nigerian youth and its people on the other.   The eminent Nigerians who made the call sequel to the […]
News Top Stories

CAN decries protesters’ killing, demands justice

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has demanded justice for the slain protesters at the Lekki toll gate, and appealed to Nigerians not to inflict more pain on others by destroying properties and infrastructural facilities as a means to vent their anger.   President of CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, in a statement made available to […]

arewa consultative forum acf
News Top Stories

Insecurity : ACF calls for full, transparent probe into arrested chopper

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called for an open and transparent investigation into the circumstances and ownership of the arrested helicopter allegedly supplying arms and food to criminals.   ACF, in a statement made available to newsmen Monday night in Kaduna, noted that the investigation might go a long way in “righting our security […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica