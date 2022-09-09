News

Buhari: Nigeria’s economy growing despite local, global challenges

…inaugurates panel on economy

President Muhammadu Buhari has observed that the nation’s economy has continued to grow despite local and global challenges.

The President made this observation Friday while inaugurating the Presidential Committee on National Economy which he chairs.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President identified the COVID-19 pandemic; the war in Ukraine and the loss of substantial volumes of oil as having had negative impacts on the Nigerian economy.

“Starting with COVID-19 and now the conflict in Ukraine, the past three years have been turbulent ones for the global economy. Global interdependence has become more apparent as we have had to deal with volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity.

“In this period, challenges faced by the world have been many including: (i) lockdowns as COVID-19 raged; (ii) disruptions to supply chains around the world; and (iii) sharp fluctuations in prices.

“Just as the world was beginning to recover from the coronavirus, the conflict in the Black Sea region between Ukraine and Russia worsened the challenges already being faced and created additional problems to which policy makers are having to respond.

“Our economy continues to grow despite the adverse effects of rising interest rates, a stronger US dollar and higher inflation across the world,” he said.

He, however, noted that some of the challenges could be addressed internally, making the constitution of the seasoned economic experts expedient.

 

