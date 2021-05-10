Buhari, Nigeria’s healthcare and COVID remedies (6)

Isn’t Nigeria’s current push, to facilitate local clinical

trials, develop and produce COVID-19 vaccines, and

other vaccines and remedies for deadly diseases,

coming too little, too late? No, experts say, as the

pandemic has the potential for the long haul.

Due to lack of standardized infrastructure, Nigeria

didn’t join in the global clinical trials, development, production

and distribution of the vaccines to combat the

pathogen that’s recorded 157,640,052 infections, 3,286,534

deaths and 135,116,911 recovered worldwide, as at 13:31

(GMT/WAST) on Saturday May 8, 2021.

But the zeal to achieving the capabilities is moving

apace, as the government engages the private sector that

experts say is crucial to leading the drive for remedies

for COVID-19 and other diseases.

Accordingly, Senate President Ahmad Lawan and

House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila have met with President

Muhammadu Buhari, for discussion on part-funding

for COVID-19 vaccination, with a Supplementary

Budget being sent to the National Assembly.

The legislative leaders alluded to allocating resources

for local production of remedies against the virus, to

counter the narrative that Africa has “traditionally

lagged in vaccine development and manufacturing,”

and that “less than one per cent of all the vaccines used

in Africa are sourced from within Africa.”

With the continent being shortchanged in the global

supply of COVID-19 vaccines produced in America, Europe

and Asia, the executive and legislative synergy for

homegrown remedies is a bold statement on Nigeria’s

seemingly comatose healthcare system.

Following the parley with President Buhari, Sen.

Lawan says Nigeria should have “some resources for

our scientists to collaborate with other scientists across

the globe, to have our own vaccine,” as “we can’t rely on

what other countries are doing.”

“The U.S. is not allowing (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson

& Johnson) vaccines to go out of U.S.; EU is not allowing

AstraZeneca vaccine produced in the UK to be

sent out of EU; and India is not allowing the AstraZeneca

vaccine it produces to be exported,” he said.

“We have to fall back on our capacities and abilities;

we have great scientists in this country, and many Nigerians

outside Nigeria are also helping in developing

the vaccines in other countries.

“So, why don’t you bring them home? Why don’t you

put some resources so they will also produce ours locally

here and take care of our population, and then later

other African countries, especially our neighbours? So,

we had a very good discussion and interaction with Mr.

President along those lines,” he said.

Sen. Lawan reinforces his position at the presentation

of a research work on ‘Legislative Efforts and

Responses to the COVID-19 Pandemic’ by the Young

Parliamentarians Forum, in collaboration with the

Westminster Foundation for Democracy.

For him, the project to develop a vaccine must deploy

resources specifically to provide the needed environment

for Nigerian scientists abroad to come up with a

vaccine that would serve Nigeria’s population and that

of other developing countries.

He says for Nigeria to provide “herd immunity” for

its over 200 million population, the government must

collaborate with international bodies to develop and

produce vaccines locally.

“This means we have to provide resources for setting

up the environment for our scientists to collaborate with

international agencies, as well as citizens who are either

holding dual citizenships in other countries or are simply

our citizens who have gone to other countries… for

us to have our own vaccines,” Sen. Lawan said.

“It is a must, it is a necessity, and it is inevitable. Otherwise,

Nigeria may not achieve the herd immunity in

the next four or five years with our 200 million population,”

he added.

Sen. Lawan notes that with about four million (AstraZeneca)

doses of vaccines for over 200 citizens,: “I

don’t know how we can get 70 per cent of our people

vaccinated, and that will translate into about 150 million

or more to vaccinate in the next two or three years.

“So, we need to work hard, provide the legislative

intervention in terms of resources and environment for

our scientists to work,” he said, referencing an overseasbased

Nigerian scientist.

“I listened to a Nigerian scientist, who is based in the

U.S., and he said it’ll require only one year for a Nigerian

project to get its own vaccine that is not supposed to be

for Nigerians only,” Lawan said.

“And that is why we need international collaboration.

It’ll be a vaccine that can be easily used by other

countries, even though when we are able to achieve that,

we also target our population first like other countries

are doing,” he added.

Though Sen. Lawan didn’t identify the “expat” Nigerian

scientist that he referenced, Dr Simon Agwale

certainly fits the bill. A renowned virologist and vaccinologist,

he’s chair of Africa COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing

Initiative and Chief Executive Officer of Innovative

Biotech USA and Nigeria.

With many years of experience “combining top-level

scientific research with the operations of Biotech companies,”

and involvement in academic research at institutions

in Nigeria, Brazil, Germany, the United Kingdom

and the United States of America,” Dr Agwale says “producing

a vaccine is no rocket science.”

But he notes it’s neither a trivial matter, especially in

the absence of “the necessary infrastructure needed for

the arduous standardized processes” he firmly declares

“is lacking” in Nigeria.

Dr Agwale, as quoted in the media, holds that understanding

the current vaccine landscape, tracking of

other countries’ development and development of partnerships

“is amongst the essential aspects for successful

vaccine development and manufacture in Africa.”

Chiefly, he explains that “the development and/or

manufacture of a COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria will create

a strategic long-term benefit for the country to be

pandemic ready,” offering his expertise and experience

to making Nigeria a vaccine producer.

Thus, his outfit, Innovative Biotech Nigeria, is partnering

with two United States companies, to develop and

manufacture COVID-19 vaccines for clinical trials and

use in Africa, “with a plan to set up a factory in Nigeria,

to domesticate vaccine production.”

“We are planning to manufacture the initial doses

here in the U.S. and then later transfer the entire technology

to Nigeria, to enable us produce the COVID-19

vaccine and other vaccines that are important to our

country and Africa,” Dr Agwale said.

That’s the way to go for Nigeria, the largest economy

in Africa, and greatly endowed with human resources,

with many of them shaping the COVID-19 vaccines success

story in other countries!

LAST LINE: Next on the serial: Nigeria’s efforts to revive

the National Vaccine Production Laboratory (NVPL),

and a teamwork of Herbal Remedies, chaired by the Ooni

of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, YEKEM International Ltd

and the Afe Babalola University, to locally develop remedies

for COVID-19 and other deadly diseases.

