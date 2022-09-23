News

Buhari: Nigeria’s renewable Energy Transition Plan’ll create 840,000

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised that theEnergy Transition Plan will create 840,000 jobs by 2030. Buhari, who restated the commitment of the country to ensuring a rapid and strategic transition to renewable energy in response to the worldwide efforts for the preservation of the environment, gave this assurance Wednesday night while speaking at a Leaders’ Closed-Door Meeting on Climate Change convened by the Secretary General of the United Nations, Mr. Antonio Guterres, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

He told the leaders that his administration in August launched a home-grown, data-backed, multi-pronged energy transition plan, the country’s framework in achieving net-zero emissions by 2060. According to a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari while highlighting some details of the plan explained that through the use of emerging technologies and alternative fuels such as hydrogen, bioenergy and waste-to-energy, a pathway would be created for accelerated decarburization of energy systems and harnessing of new and diverse technologies towards low carbon development while aligning to our broader developmental aspirations in a fair and just manner. He said: “The plan also sets out a timeline and framework for the attainment of emissions reduction across five key sectors: power, cooking, oil and gas, transport and industry,” adding that, “gas will play a critical role as a transition fuel in Nigeria’s net-zero pathway, particularly in the power and cooking sectors.

“The clean energy goals of the plan include modernizing the power sector with large-scale integration of renewable energy, enhancing energy efficiency and conservation; and is expected to generate 250 gigawatts of installed energy capacity with over 90% made up of renewables.”

 

Our Reporters

