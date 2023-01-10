News Top Stories

Buhari: Nobody can blackmail me on illicit enrichment

…says fighting corruption’s difficult

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that nobody can blackmail him on inexplicable wealth and illicit enrichment while in office, saying: “I do not have one square-inch outside Nigeria.”

The President, who lamented that it was difficult to fight corruption in the country, vowed to serve God and nation till his last day in office and beyond.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said this Monday night at a State Banquet organised in his honour in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

Buhari, who expressed delight that the challenge of insecurity he inherited in 2015 in the North-east had been fixed, urged Nigerians to remain patriotic, saying: “As I said more than 30 years ago, we have no other country than Nigeria; we must all stay here and salvage it together.”

Declaring that he had delivered in his promise to take on the dreaded Boko Haram elements in 2015, the President noted that economic activities have picked up in the north-east.

Commenting on his efforts in fighting corruption, he said: “Well, under this system fighting corruption is not easy. When I was in the military, as Head of State, I locked up some people because the Constitution says you must declare your assets and people who couldn’t explain the differences in their assets, I locked them up.

“In the end, I was also locked up. So, if you want to serve this country you must be prepared for the worst. But one thing that I am grateful to God for is that nobody can blackmail me. I do not have one-square inch outside Nigeria and I intend to stay in Nigeria when I retire from public office.”

Reflecting on his journey to the presidency and re-election, the President said between 2003 and 2019, he transversed all the nation’s 774 local governments to seek for supports thanking God for the understanding shown by Nigerians.

Commending the state governor, Mai Mala Buni, for taking advantage of the return of peace and security in the state to execute people-oriented projects, Buhari added that the governor was competent and courageous.

 

