Buhari nominates AMCON debtor, 2 journalists as ambassadors

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the names of 41 non-career ambassadorial nominees, including two journalists, to the Senate for confirmation.
The two journalists are former Deputy Editor of THISDAY, Mr. Oma Djebah and immediate past Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian, Debo Adesina.
The list also includes the name of an APC chieftain and former Minister of State for Defence, Ademola Seriki, who had his properties seized by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) in November 2019, over N1 billion indebtedness.
The indebtedness, arising from alleged non-performing loans, according to a statement by AMCON’s Head, Corporate Communications, Jude Nwauzor, were said to have been sold to AMCON by the defunct Oceanic Bank and Skye Bank.
Following the order of Justice Chuka Austine Obiozor of the Federal High Court, Lagos, AMCON in November 18, 2019, took over the properties located at No. 1A & 1B, Jalupon Close, Surulere, Lagos and No. 4, Djibouti Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja.
The names of the nominees were read at Wednesday plenary by President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, shortly after the end of the closed-door session.
Below is the full list of the ambassadorial nominees:
Umar Sulieman, Adamawa
L. S Mandama, Adamawa
Oboro Akpabio, Akwa Ibom
Elejah Onyeagba, Anambra
Abubakar Siyi, Bauchi
Philip Ikurusi, Bayelsa
Tarzoor Terhemen, Benue
Paul Adikwu, Benue
Al-Bishir Al-Hussain, Borno
Bwala Bukar, Borno
Monique Ekpong, Cross River
Oma Djebah, Delta
Ominyi Eze, Ebonyi
Yamah Musa, Edo
C. O Ugwu, Enugu
Hajara Salim, Gombe
Obiezu Chinyerem, Imo
Ali Magashi, Jigawa
M. A Markarfi, Kaduna
Hamisu Takalmawa, Kano
Jazuli Gadalanci, Kano
Amina Kurawa, Kano
Yahaya Lawal, Katsina
Dare Sunday Awoniyi, Kogi
Ibrahim Laaro, Kwara
Abioye Bello, Kwara
Zara Umar, Kwara
Ademola Seriki, Lagos
29.Henry Omaku, Nasarawa
Sarafa Isola, Ogun
31. Nimi Akinkube, Ondo
Adejaba Bello, Osun
Adeshina Alege, Oyo
Debo Adeshina, Oyo
Folakemi Akinyele, Oyo
Shehu Yibaikwal, Plateau
Maureen Tamuno, Rivers
Faruk Yabo, Sokoto
Adamu Hassan, Taraba
Yusuf Mohammed, Yobe
Abubakar Moriki, Zamfara