Buhari nominates AMCON debtor, 2 journalists as ambassadors

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the names of 41 non-career ambassadorial nominees, including two journalists, to the Senate for confirmation.

The two journalists are former Deputy Editor of THISDAY, Mr. Oma Djebah and immediate past Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian, Debo Adesina.

The list also includes the name of an APC chieftain and former Minister of State for Defence, Ademola Seriki, who had his properties seized by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) in November 2019, over N1 billion indebtedness.

The indebtedness, arising from alleged non-performing loans, according to a statement by AMCON’s Head, Corporate Communications, Jude Nwauzor, were said to have been sold to AMCON by the defunct Oceanic Bank and Skye Bank.

Following the order of Justice Chuka Austine Obiozor of the Federal High Court, Lagos, AMCON in November 18, 2019, took over the properties located at No. 1A & 1B, Jalupon Close, Surulere, Lagos and No. 4, Djibouti Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja.

The names of the nominees were read at Wednesday plenary by President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, shortly after the end of the closed-door session.

Below is the full list of the ambassadorial nominees:

Umar Sulieman, Adamawa

L. S Mandama, Adamawa

Oboro Akpabio, Akwa Ibom

Elejah Onyeagba, Anambra

Abubakar Siyi, Bauchi

Philip Ikurusi, Bayelsa

Tarzoor Terhemen, Benue

Paul Adikwu, Benue

Al-Bishir Al-Hussain, Borno

Bwala Bukar, Borno

Monique Ekpong, Cross River

Oma Djebah, Delta

Ominyi Eze, Ebonyi

Yamah Musa, Edo

C. O Ugwu, Enugu

Hajara Salim, Gombe

Obiezu Chinyerem, Imo

Ali Magashi, Jigawa

M. A Markarfi, Kaduna

Hamisu Takalmawa, Kano

Jazuli Gadalanci, Kano

Amina Kurawa, Kano

Yahaya Lawal, Katsina

Dare Sunday Awoniyi, Kogi

Ibrahim Laaro, Kwara

Abioye Bello, Kwara

Zara Umar, Kwara

Ademola Seriki, Lagos

29.Henry Omaku, Nasarawa

Sarafa Isola, Ogun

31. Nimi Akinkube, Ondo

Adejaba Bello, Osun

Adeshina Alege, Oyo

Debo Adeshina, Oyo

Folakemi Akinyele, Oyo

Shehu Yibaikwal, Plateau

Maureen Tamuno, Rivers

Faruk Yabo, Sokoto

Adamu Hassan, Taraba

Yusuf Mohammed, Yobe

Abubakar Moriki, Zamfara

