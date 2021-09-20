Buhari nominates Ararume as chair NNPC Ltd

President Muhammmadu Buhar has ordered the incorporation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

President Buhari gave this order in exercise of his power as the substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources in consonance with Section 53(1), which mandated him to cause the incorporation of the com-pany within six months of the commencement of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), in consultation with the Minister of Finance on the nominal shares of the company.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President directed the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari, to take necessary steps to ensure that the incorporation of the NNPC Limited was consistent with the provisions of the PIA 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...