Buhari nominates Ararume as chair NNPC Ltd

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammmadu Buhar has ordered the incorporation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

 

President Buhari gave this order in exercise of his power as the substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources in consonance with Section 53(1), which mandated him to cause the incorporation of the com-pany within six months of the commencement of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), in consultation with the Minister of Finance on the nominal shares of the company.

 

According to a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President directed the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari, to take necessary steps to ensure that the incorporation of the NNPC Limited was consistent with the provisions of the PIA 2021.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
Related Articles
News

Kaduna killings: IGP orders CP to coordinate security operations

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State to personally coordinate the operations of the existing Intervention Squad, with a view to tackling the worsening state of insecurity in the Southern part. Among the intervention squads deployed in the state, are: Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter […]
News

IRC, MSF condemn murder of 5 humanitarian aid workers

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

The Internal Rescue Committee (IRC) yesterday condemned the execution of its aid worker, Mr. Luka Filibus and four other humanitarian workers by insurgents in Borno State. IRC in a statement, said: “The IRCstrongly condemns the senseless execution of our colleague, Luka Filibus, and his fellow humanitarian captives. “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by this […]
News

Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump over assassination of top general

Posted on Author Reporter

  Iran has issued an arrest warrant for Donald Trump over the assassination of a top Revolutionary Guards general and asked Interpol to issue a red notice. The US president is one of 36 people accused of murder and carrying out acts of terrorism following the drone strike that killed commander Qassem Soleimani, according to Tehran’s prosecutor. […]

