Buhari nominates ex-Service Chiefs as non-career ambassadors

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the names of the immediate past Service Chiefs to the Senate as non-career Ambassadors-Designate.
In a letter to Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, President of the Senate, Thursday
the President said: “In accordance with section 171 (1), (2) (c) & sub-section (4) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the under-listed five names of nominees as Non-Career Ambassadors-Designate.”
The nominees are: Gen Abayomi G. Olonisakin (rtd ), Lt Gen Tukur Y. Buratai (rtd), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (rtd), and Air Vice Marshal Mohammed S. Usman (rtd).
According to the release signed by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), the President urged the Senate to give expeditious consideration to the nominations.

