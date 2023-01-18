News Top Stories

Buhari: Non-inclusion of youths portends danger of religious extremism

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned African leaders that noninclusion of youth in discussion of issues that shape their lives portended dangers of religious fundamentalism and extremism. The President, who charged the leaders to place more premium on youth development and skills acquisitions, said this yesterday in Nouakchott, Islamic Republic of Mauritania, while speaking at the African Conference for Peace, 2023. In a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari said idleness of youths and non-inclusion in discussing issues that shape their lives and the future portended liability for the continent, especially in religious fundamentalism and extremism.

The President, who was honoured by the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum with, ‘Award for Strengthening Peace in Africa’, said there was a need to inculcate values and principles of tolerance and peace in educational institutions, and particularly, among the youths. He said: “African leaders and decision makers should ensure that democratic principles and good governance form the basis for management of affairs in every country in Africa, noting that peace, security and good governance are inseparable.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NIMET, NCAT get new heads

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Federal Government yesterday effected changes in the leadership of two organisations in the aviation industry as President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of Prof. Bako Mansur Matazu as the new Director-General, Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET).   Following this development, Matazu will replace Prof. Sani Abubakar Mashi. Matazu, who holds a PhD in Geography (Applied […]
News

Energy Transition: Wholesale execution could cause security challenges –Kyari

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Group Managing Direvtor, Nigerian National Petroleum Commission (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has warned that wholesale execution of energy transition without due regard to the peculiar socio-economic conditions of various countries, would cause dislocations that could exacerbate security challenges in developing nations. Kyari who spoke at the 17th All Nigerian Editors’ Conference in Abuja, noted […]
News Top Stories

Telcos grow Nigerian workforce by 97.4% to 7,381

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The number of workers employed by mobile network operators in the country rose to 7,756 at the end of 2020, Sunday Telegraph has learnt. According to data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), this figure represents the entire staff strength of MTN, Globacom, Airtel, 9mobile, Smile Communications, and Ntel.   Compared with the reported […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica