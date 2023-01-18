Buhari: Non-inclusion of youths portends danger of religious extremism

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned African leaders that noninclusion of youth in discussion of issues that shape their lives portended dangers of religious fundamentalism and extremism. The President, who charged the leaders to place more premium on youth development and skills acquisitions, said this yesterday in Nouakchott, Islamic Republic of Mauritania, while speaking at the African Conference for Peace, 2023. In a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari said idleness of youths and non-inclusion in discussing issues that shape their lives and the future portended liability for the continent, especially in religious fundamentalism and extremism.

The President, who was honoured by the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum with, ‘Award for Strengthening Peace in Africa’, said there was a need to inculcate values and principles of tolerance and peace in educational institutions, and particularly, among the youths. He said: “African leaders and decision makers should ensure that democratic principles and good governance form the basis for management of affairs in every country in Africa, noting that peace, security and good governance are inseparable.”

