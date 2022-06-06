Top Stories

Buhari, northern govs in crucial meeting over consensus candidate, others

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting northern governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the State House, Abuja.

This would be the fourth in a series of meetings between the President and party stakeholders ahead of tomorrow’s Presidential Primary to be held at Eagle Square, Abuja.

Aside from his meeting with APC Governors last Tuesday, Buhari has met with the party’s presidential aspirants where he urged them to consult and pick a formidable candidate from among themselves.

On Sunday night, the President also hosted members of the National Advisory Council to a dinner where he affirmed that the party is on its way to clinching its third victory since 2015.

Those in attendance include Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, Aminu Masari of Katsina, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Abubakar Bello of Niger, Yahaya Inuwa of Gombe, Babagana Zulum of Borno, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, amongst others.

Previous meetings had ended in a stalemate as no candidate emerged from the consultations.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Hike in fuel price, electricity tariff: Court bars NLC, TUC from strike

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina and Regina Otokpa

FG, Labour parley ends in deadlock The National Industrial Court has granted an interim injunction restraining the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), their officers, af-filiates and privies from embarking on any strike or stoppage of work from Monday, September 28. The order was sequel to an ex-parte application filed by the […]
News Top Stories

Anambra 2021: Crisis as 12 aspirants threaten to dump PDP

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka

• Surrender to APGA, Obidigwe tells PDP, APC   There are strong indications that 12 gubernatorial aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may dump the party if the party fails to nominate a candidate from Anambra South Senatorial District.   But the duo of Senator Uche Ekwunife and Chief Obiora Okonkwo have dismissed the […]
Top Stories

New Year’s message: I‘ll remain resolute with my programmes despite challenges – Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari has said that despite the myriad of challenges facing the country, his administration will continue to be resolute in its determination to overcome the challenges. President Buhari also said that the issue of security has remained at the front burner of priority areas that his administration has given utmost attention to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica