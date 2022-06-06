Buhari, northern govs in crucial meeting over consensus candidate, others

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting northern governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the State House, Abuja.

This would be the fourth in a series of meetings between the President and party stakeholders ahead of tomorrow’s Presidential Primary to be held at Eagle Square, Abuja.

Aside from his meeting with APC Governors last Tuesday, Buhari has met with the party’s presidential aspirants where he urged them to consult and pick a formidable candidate from among themselves.

On Sunday night, the President also hosted members of the National Advisory Council to a dinner where he affirmed that the party is on its way to clinching its third victory since 2015.

Those in attendance include Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, Aminu Masari of Katsina, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Abubakar Bello of Niger, Yahaya Inuwa of Gombe, Babagana Zulum of Borno, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, amongst others.

Previous meetings had ended in a stalemate as no candidate emerged from the consultations.

