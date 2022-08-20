News

Buhari not chairman of Presidential Campaign Council –APC

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is not the chairman of the Campaign Council as claimed in some media reports. According to a statement from the Director of Media and Publicity of the Campaign, Mr. Bayo Onanuga said that the list of members of the council being circulated by a section of the media is unauthorised and unofficial.

Onanuga said that the leadership of the APC and its standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will formally unveil the campaign council in due time. He noted that the party understands the interest of the general public in the APC and its presidential candidate and urged the media to exercise restraint in disseminating information. While quoting the Secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Hon. James Faleke, Onanuga explained that the various directorates of the campaign structure were still being put together in consultation with the APC Governors and other party stakeholders.

 

Our Reporters

